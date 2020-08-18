City Candidacy & Nomination Petitions Available

With municipal elections this spring, Greenville City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson has announced statements of candidacy and nomination petitions are available at her office in the Greenville Municipal Building.

Up for election are the positions of mayor and two council seats.

The candidate papers can be obtained Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The filing period for petitions is November 16 through November 23 in the office of the city clerk.

Terms are ending for Mayor Alan Gaffner and Councilmen Mike Heath and Kyle Littlefield. All terms to be filled are for four years.

The consolidated general election will be April 6, 2021.