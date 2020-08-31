Civil Forfeiture Of Money Seized In Traffic Stop

In Bond County Circuit Court Thursday, State’s Attorney Dora Mann appeared regarding a civil forfeiture of money seized earlier this month in a traffic stop.

Resident Circuit Judge Chris Bauer ruled there was probable cause for the forfeiture of the $500,000 as proceeds of illicit drug activities and money laundering.

On August 20, Illinois State Police conducted the traffic stop of a vehicle travelling on Interstate 70 in Bond County.

During a search of the vehicle, the $500,000 cash was seized,

The case is being prosecuted by State’s Attorney Mann in conjunction with the Illinois State Police and the South Central Drug Task Force.