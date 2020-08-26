Core Community Program Making Impact In First Year

The Core Community Program is in its first year in Bond County.

It encourages groups and citizens in a collective movement to resolve poverty and the trauma of poverty with the goal of solving the situation.

Dee Armes, chairman of the Core Advisory Board, said many folks have asked about the program since the pandemic began. The program is underway and is now in its 8th week.

Armes said fundraising results have been outstanding. He said they are about $8,000 away from having two years of the program fully funded. He expressed his thanks to everyone who has supported Core Community.

Armes said plans are for a second class series to begin sometime in November.

Individuals wanting to be in the class and those wishing to volunteer and/or donate can access the Core Community Bond County Facebook Page or contact any local church for information.