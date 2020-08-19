County SSD Board Ambulance Contract Discussion

The Bond County Special Service District ambulance board met Tuesday morning.

On the agenda was a discussion about ambulance service contract negotiations.

The county has a contract with HSHS Holy Family Hospital to provide ambulance service to residents in most of Bond County. The exception is the area served by the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District.

The board met in executive session Tuesday morning.

No action was taken after the meeting except to schedule another one for Tuesday, August 25 at 7 p.m. to once again talk about contract negotiations.

During this year, the county has received ambulance service presentations from a couple of other providers.

The contract between the Special Service District and HSHS is renewable every year, unless one of the parties gives proper notice of wanting to terminate it.