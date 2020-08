Bond County now has 132 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four new positive cases have been announced, including a male in his teens, a male in his 20’s, a female in her 40’s, and a female in her 60’s.

Of the 132 positive cases, 28 remain in isolation. 82 individuals identified as close contacts are currently quarantined. One individual is in the hospital and there have been three fatalities since the pandemic began.

A total of 8,790 tests have been conducted in Bond County