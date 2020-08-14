FNB Helps School Districts With Purchase Of PPE

Recognizing that this school year will be starting with several challenges, The FNB Community Bank recently made cash donations to local school districts to assist with the purchase of personal items for students. After talking with district superintendents, it became clear that schools would be paying for facial coverings, water bottles, and hand sanitizer.

“School district budgets are already tight,” commented Mike Radliff, president of The FNB Community Bank. “We felt the need to step up and provide some help paying for the things that might help keep our students safe.”

Checks were presented to the superintendents of Vandalia Unit District #203; Ramsey Unit District #204; Patoka Unit District #100; Bond County Unit District #2; and Bond County Unit District #1.

John Goldsmith, marketing director at The FNB, said the districts were very appreciative of the donation. “I think the offer to help came as a welcome surprise to them. Our schools have a lot to tackle before opening. We hope this helps ease some of the financial burden.”

The FNB Community Bank, founded in 1865, has locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville.