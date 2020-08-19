Greenville FFA 64th Parent & Member Banquet Held Online

The 64th annual Greenville FFA Parent and Member Banquet was held online for the first time. Special awards were presented to members, many of those in the organization received recognition and adults were inducted as honorary members in the Greenville FFA Chapter.

Recipients of the Greenville FFA Honorary degrees were: Carmen and Bart Caldieraro, Joey and David Daniken, Sharon Fitzgerald, Tiffani and Tyson Graber, and Heather and Tyler Mueller. The honorary FFA degrees are presented to persons who have provided extra assistance in the organization.

Special awards were given to several FFA members. They included: FFA Chapter Scholarship Award to Grace Baum, Leadership Award to Marissa Schaefer, the Activity Award to Jack Wall, Work Award to Taylor Weiss, Star Greenhand to Jack Wall, Outstanding Member to Leno Caldieraro. This award is named in memory of Craig Turley. The Dekalb Award was given to Marissa Schaefer. Leno Caldieraro, Kate Daniken, and Dawson Graber were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degrees in June and Shelbi McCray for receiving her American FFA Degree Senior members receiving chapter scholarships were Grace Baum, Logan Doll, Megan Hallemann, Wil Harnetiaux, Gavin Heard, Quitin Hogue, Carson Mathewson, Marissa Schaefer, Kyle Tipsword, Gaudalupe Vences, Taylor Weiss, and Jason Zeeb. Activity T- shirts were presented to the top students in each year in the FFA. The recognition is based on involvement in various activities during the past year. The recipients include: First year– Shelby Bone, Hailey Bohn, Maggie Goodson, Lacie Beckert, and Leona Baum. Second year – Camden Fitzgerald, J.R. McCray, Trent Obermark, Jack Wall, and Taylor Weiss. Third year members – Leno Caldieraro, Anna Walker, Kate Daniken, Dawson Graber and Megan Hallemann, Fourth year members – Grace Baum, Logan Doll, Wil Harnetiaux and Marissa Schaefer Chapter.

Proficiency award winners included Marissa Schaefer – Equine Science Placement, Wil Harnetiaux – Diversified Crop Production Placement and Diversified Ag Production placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Kate Daniken – Forest Management and Products placing 1st at Section and District and 3rd at State, Quintin Hogue – Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Anna Walker – Agriculture Sales Placement, Jack Wall – Beef Production, Fiber and Oil Crop Production, Joely Craver – Equine Science Entrepreneurship, Trent Obermark – Grain Production, Megan Hallemann – Beef Production Placement, Carson Mathewson – Safety, Grace Baum – Veterinary Science placing 1st at Section and District and 3rd at State, Dawson Graber – Agriculture Services placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Logan Doll – Dairy Placement, Taylor Mattson– Food Service, Dylan Breiner– Turf Grass Management, Leno Caldieraro – Wildlife Production and Management placing 1st at Section and District and 3rd at State and Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance.

FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman recognized the FFA Officers for the past year. Presented plaques were Marissa Schaefer, president; Grace Baum, vice president; Wil Harnetiaux, secretary; Jack Wall, treasurer; Taylor Weiss, reporter; Logan Doll, sentinel; Leno Caldieraro, parliamentarian; Kate Daniken, historian; and Dawson Graber, chaplain.

Greenhand Officers for the year were Maggie Goodson, president; Mariah Smith, vice president; Leona Baum, secretary; and Shelby Bone, Reporter.

You can view the banquet below: