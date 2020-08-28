Greenville FFA Chapter & Members Honored

Many honors were bestowed upon the Greenville FFA chapter and its members at the 92nd Illinois State FFA Convention, held earlier this summer.

Receiving the highest recognition a member can obtain at the state level, Leno Caldieraro, Kate Daniken and Dawson Graber were awarded the State FFA Degree. The honor is based on record keeping, scholarship and FFA involvement.

Greenville FFA was recognized in the National Chapter Award Program, which consists of accomplishments in growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. The local chapter placed “gold” in each area.

With the chapter being selected as a national finalist, a national application will be entered for judging.

Greenville FFA also placed first in Section 19 in each of the award areas, earning the distinction as the section’s “Premier Chapter.”

Other honors received by the chapter included the Sweepstakes Award, in recognition of participation in all programs sponsored by Illinois FFA, and the chapter’s foundation, which earned third place in the State Foundation Collection Program with an $8,000 Club Award.

The FFA Convention was held virtually online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also been announced two members of the chapter are Section 19 officers. They are Leno Caldieraro as president and Jack Wall as secretary.