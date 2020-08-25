Greenville Knights Of Columbus Elect Officers

At their July meeting, the Greenville Knights of Columbus installed their new officers for the coming year.

Re-elected to second terms include: Randy Alderman, Grand Knight; Jim Pollman, Deputy Grand Knight; Chaplain, Father Alan Hunter; Chancellor, Cory Elam; Recorder, Bill Beckert; Treasurer, Brad Wade; Lecture/Advocate, Ted Thies; Warden, Jeff Goggin; Inside Guard, Brian Marcoot; Outside Guard, Rich Morgan; 3rd Year Trustee, Mark Speraneo; 2nd Year Trustee, Dave Tabor; 1st Year Trustee, Joe Whalen.