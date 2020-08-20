Highland Attack & Robbery Under Investigation

On Wednesday August 19, at approximately 12:11 PM, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in rural Highland. According to the sheriff’s department, the caller reported he was robbed, beaten with a handgun, and forced into a car. The suspects then allegedly forced the victim to several locations in an attempt to obtain money from the victim’s bank accounts. The victim was able to escape and call 911.

Telecommunicators were able to obtain a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Deputies observed the vehicle and attempted to apprehend the suspects. Deputies and officers from several other area police agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspects. At 12:48 PM Wednesday, the suspect car was stopped on Interstate 64 near the Poplar Street Bridge and 3 individuals were taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries from the attack.

As of Thursday morning, the suspects had not yet been formally charged, but the Madison County Sheriff’s Department continues their investigation.