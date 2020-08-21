HSHS Holy Family Hospital Collects Back-to-School Supplies For GES

HSHS Holy Family Hospital colleagues collected back-to-school supplies during the month of July for students at Greenville Elementary School. A wide variety of items were collected and the team recently delivered the supplies to the school system. HSHS Holy Family Hospital hopes local students have a successful start to the new school year!

Pictured with some of the donated items are, left to right: Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer; Amelia Hammerstone; Tiffany Wickman; Regan Coleman; Diane Leitschuh; DJ Jones; Jenna Carroll; Taylor Laurie and Kelly Sager, president and CEO.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at hshsholyfamily.org.