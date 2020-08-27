IDPH Conducts Over 200 Tests At Fairgrounds

It was a busy day, Wednesday, for those working for the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 testing program at the Bond County Fairgrounds.

A total of 214 persons received the nose swab test during the eight hours the clinic was open.

This was the third time the state department has been at the fairgrounds for testing.

A total of seven days have been available to local residents for testing over those three visits, with this week’s event the only one to be just one day.

In the seven days, the Bond County mobile testing events have had a 1,285 tests administered.