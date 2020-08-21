July Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report for July.

Last month, he received 41 complaints about animals, 22 from Greenville residents.

Four dogs and 20 cats were impounded. Fifteen cats were euthanized.

Two dogs and two cats were released to their owners, one cat went to a no-kill shelter, and three cats were released to the Bond County Humane Society.

In the wild animal category, Hess learned of four raccoons and two opossums.

Three animal bites to humans were reported in July. They occurred in Mulberry Grove, Greenville and out in the county.