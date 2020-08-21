Kaskaskia PTA Program Success

The success of the Kaskaskia College Physical Therapist Assistant Program is definitely seen in the test results.

For the second straight year, the college’s physical therapist assistant graduating students had a 100 percent pass rate on the national licensure exam.

Physical therapist assistants help to improve the function and overall health of patients with the use of exercise and pain relieving agents.

Kaskaskia’s program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

At the local community college, students take four semesters of study and a short summer session of clinical work to complete the PTA program.