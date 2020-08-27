KC Board Approves Partnership With Parkland

Kaskaskia College and Parkland College in Champaign have approved agreements to allow students to take advantage of programs.

Kaskaskia College students will be able to attend Parkland’s Precision Agriculture Program in Champaign, at KC’s in-district rates, while Parkland students can attend Kaskaskia’s Animal Science Program.

The KC board hired Traci Masau of Glendive, Montana as the college’s new Dean of Career and Technical Education.

Trustees purchased 50 to 75 additional laptops, a laptop cart and ancillary materials that can be loaned to students for remote instruction. The college will use funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Program to cover the costs.