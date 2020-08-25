Kious Retiring From FNB Community Bank

The FNB Community Bank in Greenville is losing a valuable member of its staff.

Pat Kious will be retiring from the bank, effective August 28, ending her 27-year banking career. The last 12 years have been as an employee of The FNB after serving as an executive assistant for The First National Bank of Mulberry Grove and Greenville.

Kious has been described by bank officials as a utility player. While her title is Vice President of Community Relations, Pat ‘s roles have ranged from opening new accounts, to fielding a myriad of customer questions, to coordinating bank events.

She said the highlight of her banking career has been working with the customers.

The FNB President Mike Radliff said Pat is exactly what a community banker should be. She serves the community well and is always laser-focused on customer service.

In retirement, Pat plans to travel with her husband, Sam; spend more time with her grandson and work in the garden.

The FNB will honor Kious on her final day, Friday, August 28, by making a donation to The Simple Room.