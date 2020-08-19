Library Expands Grab & Go Hours

While the Greenville Public Library continues to serve patrons with curbside delivery and grab-and-go programs, it has been announced grab-and-go hours will be expanded starting this Wednesday.

Jo Keillor, library director, said the library will expand hours to evenings and Saturdays. Grab-and-go can be done Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 PM and Saturday from 9 to 11:30 AM. Appointments will be 20-minute sessions. 45-minute computer sessions can also be scheduled. To make appointments, call 664-3115. Space is limited to maintain social distancing and appointments are required. Masks are also required and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Keillor said the library has received good cooperation from its patrons during the pandemic restrictions.

The library is still maintaining its daytime hours. Curbside delivery is 10 to 11:50 a.m. Monday through Friday and grab-and-go hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At this time, all use of Greenville Public Library services are strictly by appointment only. The library’s phone number is 664-3115.