Library Hosting Weekly Story Hour In September

Beginning Wednesday, the Greenville Public Library and Kingsbury Park District are teaming up to provide story time for toddlers and pre-schoolers.

They will meet at Jaycee Park at 10:30 a.m.

Jo Keillor, library director, said the partnership came about because one of the library board members works for the park district. The opportunity presented itself and everyone thought it would be a good idea since social distancing isn’t possible in the library, but would be at the park. Keillor said she enjoys having children in the library and misses them on Wednesdays, so she’s glad to have this new program.

Click below to hear more:

Keillor said she will read several stories, there will be a physical activity, and there will be a take-home craft kit that pertains to one of the stories. Participants are asked to RSVP each week by calling the library at 664-3115.

Click below for more of her comments:

Each child must be accompanied by a caregiver. Social distancing will be maintained and everyone age 2 and older must wear a mask.