Mail-In Ballots Are In High Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with interest in the November 3 election, are probably the major reasons Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert has been receiving many requests for mail-in ballots.

Sybert said requests have already surpassed the total for the 2018 elections.

As of Monday, the county clerk had received 591 requests for mail-in ballots. In the 2018 election, only 318 were sent.

Complying with a law enacted for the 2020 general election, County Clerk Sybert sent mail-in ballot applications to each registered voter in the county.

The deadline for the county clerk to receive a mail-in ballot request is October 29.

In-person early voting starts September 24 and that is also the date the county clerk will mail ballots. Sybert encourages those who receive a mail-in ballot, to return it as soon as possible.

In Illinois, ballots must be postmarked no later than November 3 to be counted.