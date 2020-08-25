Man Found Dead In Motel

A 43-year-old man was found dead Monday morning at the Red Carpet Inn in Greenville.

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks told WGEL the identity of the subject, believed to be from rural Pocahontas, is being withheld as he tries to contact next of kin.

Greenville police conducted a welfare check on the man at 7:21 Monday morning and he was discovered deceased. Coroner Brooks said officers had also checked on him at 5:11 p.m. Sunday and he said he was okay.

The coroner advised he does not suspect any foul play and believes death might have been due to a medical situation. An autopsy will be conducted.