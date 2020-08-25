Man Found In Motel Identified

The name of the man found dead Monday morning in a Greenville motel room has been released.

Bond County Coroner Anthony Brooks identified him as Eric Woolen, age 43, of rural Pocahontas.

When Greenville Police conducted a welfare check at 7:21 Monday morning at the Red Carpet Inn, they found Woolen deceased in a room. They had checked on Woolen the previous afternoon, but the man said he was okay.

Coroner Brooks said the investigation into the cause of death continues. He does not suspect any foul play and believes death might have been due to a medical condition.