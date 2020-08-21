Misc. County Board Action

During the recent meeting of the Bond County Board, a request to approve a minor subdivision in LaGrange Township was tabled.

After discussing the matter with Bond County Zoning Officer Ed Doll, board members decided they wanted more information before considering the request.

Ron Wick is seeking to divide an 8.25-acre tract into two parcels. At this time, the property has a house, a shed and two mobile homes on it, according to Doll.

The Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals has recommended the minor subdivision be approved.

The county board took action to renew the liquor license for the Highway 127 Saloon, south of Greenville.