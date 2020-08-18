More On Unit 2 School Postponement

Now that students in the Bond County Unit 2 school district will not be starting school until August 31, Superintendent Wes Olson has issued a message on the situation.

Local and area COVID-19 positivity cases led to the change.

Olson said he knows the decision to move back the start of school is difficult for students, parents and staff, but safety of students and staff is the first priority.

Olson indicated it remains a goal to start with the hybrid model on August 31, however, if unable to do so safely, the district will start remotely.

Superintendent Olson addressed the situation at Monday night’s school board meeting. He said there are a number of activities planned for staff between now and August 31. He said the district still has some capacity to build when it comes to being ready for online-only learning. He said officials still believe the best way to start the school year is in a hybrid model.

School Board Member Nate Prater asked the public to have patience and expressed thanks to Superintendent Olson and the district’s administrative staff.

Olson said in the next few days, plans will be finalized for remote learning, the school calendar, food service, transportation and student/family outreach.