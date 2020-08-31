New Physician Seeing Patients In Clinton County

A new doctor has been added to the HSHS Medical Group to serve in Clinton County.

Dr. Jonathan Hoskins will specialize in family medicine and is accepting patients at Clinton County Rural Health Breese.

He earned his bachelor of science biomedical science degree and master of medical sciences degree at the University of South Florida.

Dr. Hoskins earned his medical degree at the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, and completed a family and community medicine residency at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

As a primary care provider, Dr. Hoskins will care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.