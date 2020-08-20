New Unit 2 Teachers & Aides

New teachers and aides for the new school year were introduced by Bond County Community Unit 2 Monday.

Superintendent Wes Olson said they were introduced Monday during an in-service session, and everyone was introduced by Olson at Monday night’s school board meeting, although they were not present at the meeting.

The list includes Keri Plesher as a KRP teacher, Anna Brown as a KRP aide, Ila Ordonez as a paraprofessional aide at Greenville Elementary School, Brittany Paradee as a special education teacher at Sorento School, Kendra Sigafoos as a seventh grade English-Language Arts teacher at Greenville Junior High, Mindy Jefferson as a library aide at the junior high, Allison Lewis as a fourth grade teacher at Pocahontas School, Jennifer Holloway as a RTI/credit recovery paraprofessional at the high school, Joy Prater as a secretary at the high school and Kirsten Apponey as an aide at the high school.