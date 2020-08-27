Newwave Donates To Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation has been selected as a non-profit organization, affected by COVID-19, to receive a donation from Newwave Communications.

The $5,000 for the foundation comes from Newwave’s Up For Any Challenge Campaign.

Greg Piper, general manager for Newwave Central Illinois, said the company is honored and humbled to support the Rhodes Foundation in its mission to help ease the financial burden of cancer patients and their families in Bond County, so they can focus on healing.

Bart Caldieraro, foundation board chairman, said COVID-19 has impacted the organization’s ability to hold fundraisers, putting it behind in its fundraising goals for this year.

He expressed appreciation to Newwave for the $5,000 donation, noting 100 percent of the money will be used to help cancer patients of Bond County.