Public Works Report for July

The July report of activities by the Greenville Public Works Department has been issued.

Last month, employees spent 287 man hours on water leak repairs, water taps, water valve repairs and fire hydrant maintenance.

Just under 335 hours were used for rock spreading, cold patching of roads, preparation for oiling streets, and oil and chipping work.

About 122 hours were worked doing grass mowing, weed, tree, and brush trimming; and brush pickup and disposal.

Hours spent doing catch basin cleaning and street sweeping totaled about 43.

Employees worked 72 hours on city beautification and flower pot maintenance.