Sauerwein’s KPD Contract Renewed

At a recent meeting, the Kingsbury Park District Board renewed its contract with its long-time Director of Parks and Recreation, Jerry Sauerwein.

The vote on the motion to approve the new contact was 3-1. Favoring the contract were Barb Smith, Louanne Theiss and Kyle LaTempt. Voting no was Scott Crothers.

The board currently has one vacancy.

Sauerwein has been in the position since 1996.

The new contract begins November 1, covers two years, then unless earlier terminated, it will continue with an additional two-year term, unless either party notifies the other in writing its intent not to renew.

The salary was set in the contract at $5,458.33 per month, which totals $65,499.96 for the year.

Sauerwein told WGEL he was supposed to receive a raise and bonus in 2019, but they have not been awarded to him.

Under the contract, Sauerwein is provided a residence by the district, located at the Nature Preserve, and his health insurance is covered by the KPD.

After the vote on the contract, Sauerwein expressed his appreciation to the majority of the board for its support.