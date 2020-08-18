School Delayed In Unit 2

During Monday night’s meeting of the Bond County Unit 2 School Board, Superintendent Wes Olson announced students will not be returning to school this week.

He reported it was learned during the day Monday that an athletic staff member has tested positive for COVID. The superintendent also told the board there are a number of other cases of COVID in the student population that are being monitored.

Olson reported students in Unit 2 will not report to school until August 31. That also means no remote learning will begin until that date. The hybrid schedule had been originally planned to start this Wednesday, August 19.

Dr. Olson said, after the positive test was discovered, he consulted with the Bond County Health Department for guidance. He noted Bond County is also in the region that has a positivity rate of over 8 percent for over three straight days and the Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending schools use what is called an “adaptive pause” for learning.

Superintendent Olson told WGEL the district is not ready to go to complete remote learning at this time, but will be by August 31. He reported the district is still working to restructure the calendar to move forward with a hybrid calendar starting August 31.