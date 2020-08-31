School Underway In Unit Two District

School began Monday in the Bond County Community Unit 2 school district.

Of the 1,670 students in the district, 1,328 of them are using the hybrid program in which they attend school in-person two days a week. Everyone is taught online on Fridays.

A total of 342 students are learning online only.

At this time, the students in the hybrid program are split into “A” and “B” groups. ”A” students go to their schools Mondays and Wednesdays and “B” students attend Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Superintendent Wes Olson announced he will be providing a weekly update, on the district’s website, about COVID-19 in the district.

As of last Thursday, 19 staff members were in quarantine and 46 staff members had been in quarantine since August 1.

The number of students in quarantine at that time was 41 and since August 1 there had been 104 students in quarantine.

There have been three known positive staff COVID-19 cases and two known student cases.