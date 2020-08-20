Senior Center In Need Of Volunteers

The Bond County Senior Center is in dire need of volunteers.

Senior Center Executive Director Jill Ohnesorge told WGEL the need has become extreme. She believes because of COVID, people are concerned about getting out and being around a lot of people. She said the Senior Center understands that and noted that many of the opportunities don’t involve contact with many people. Food pantry distribution is Monday and Thursday from 2 to 4 PM. Currently, volunteers take the food to the patron’s vehicles. Some home delivered meal drivers are also needed. That time commitment is about an hour and delivery is contact-free.

The two major home-delivered meal routes needing volunteers are Millersburg and Mulberry Grove. Volunteers drive their own vehicles to deliver meals then return the bags and coolers.

Anyone wishing to volunteer should call the Bond County Senior Center at 664-1465.

Ohnesorge will be the guest on Sunday’s Public Affairs Program, following the noon news.