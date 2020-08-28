Simmonds & Weis Inducted Into 4 H Hall Of Fame

Two women with Bond County connections have been inducted into the Illinois 4-H Foundation’s Hall of Fame this year.

The Bond County winner is Cathy Simmonds.

She was a member of the Dudleyville 4-H Club for 11 years. Cathy spent five years as the club’s assistant leader and is now the main leader of the Dudleyville Club.

Lynn Weis is well known to many Bond County residents and is a Hall of Fame inductee this year.

A 10-year 4-H member, Weis had a 30-year career with the University of Illinois Extension, serving residents of Bond, Madison and St. Clair counties, in addition to serving on an interim basis in neighboring.

She has been an educator and mentor to many young people in Illinois.

The Hall of Fame is the Foundation’s way to honor 4-H volunteers. This year, due to COVID-19, a virtual ceremony was held on August 18.

Each Hall of Fame inductee receives a commemorative medallion.