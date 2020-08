A Springfield, IL, man was injured Monday in a single-vehicle crash on US Rt. 51 at 900 North in Fayette County.

State Police report the accident occurred at 3:29 PM as 18 year old Patton Siewart was traveling north on Rt. 51 near 900 North. Siewart reportedly looked away from the road to check his GPS and ran off the right side of the road, striking a culvert and overturning. Siewart was flown to a regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.