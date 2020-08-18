State Trooper Drug Case Update

Earlier this month, former Illinois State Trooper Nolan Morgan pleaded not guilty in Bond County Circuit Court two Class X charges against him.

Morgan, age 40, of Greenville, is charged with alleged unlawful possession and manufacturing of a controlled substance with the intent deliver. The state alleges on July 2 the defendant possessed and manufactured 200 grams or more of a substance containing Psilocybin, a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

At his recent court appearance, Morgan waived his right to a preliminary hearing, pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded a trial by jury.

Judge Christopher Bauer advised the defendant of the effects of COVID-19 upon the setting of jury trials in this jurisdiction.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for September 17.