Stricter Mitigation Efforts Announced Then Rolled Back

Shortly after announcing that stricter COVID-19 mitigation efforts would go into effect for District 4 – the Metro East Area – which includes St. Clair, Madison, Randolph, Clinton, Monroe, Washington and Bond counties, the state announced a reversal to its decision.

The restrictions would have been due to increasing COVID-19 numbers in the area and were set to take effect Wednesday, August 26. The Belleville News Democrat reports our region still has the highest positivity rate in the state.

However, shortly after the announcement, legislators from the area intervened and convinced officials to postpone the stricter mitigations efforts for another week as officials continue to review the region’s metrics.

The new restrictions would have included a ban on all indoor bar and restaurant service and on seating of multiple parties at one table in restaurants or bars, and more.