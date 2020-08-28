Tompkins Recognized As MG FFA Reporter

Brooke Tompkins, a member of the Mulberry Grove FFA Chapter, has received state recognition in her role as chapter reporter.

In the Illinois competition, Brooke Tompkins received a gold ranking, putting her in the top 10 of FFA reporters in the state.

FFA reporters contact news outlets with new releases about their members to raise awareness about FFA.

For this year’s Illinois Association FFA Program, Tompkins submitted 10 samples of her releases and media bits, then in the second general session of the virtual Illinois FFA Convention, she was recognized for the honor.