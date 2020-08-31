Unit 1 Switching To Remote Learning Temporarily

Mulberry Grove Unit 1 School District officials announced Sunday that positive COVID-19 tests have been identified within the district. In response, the district will take what it is calling an “adaptive pause”, which will involve switching to remote learning, effective today (Monday, August 31). The goal is to return to in-person school on Tuesday, September 8.

Unit 1 Superintendent Robert Koontz said the district is working with the Bond County Health Department to promptly identify and monitor individuals who have had recent contact with COVID-19 positive individuals and are following guidance from the CDC and local and state health departments for best practices and procedures to protect everyone’s health.

If your child meets the guidelines of 15 minutes of close contact with confirmed positive cases, the Bond County Health Department will be in contact within 48 hours of the announcement this past Sunday evening. Parents are asked to continue to monitor your children for any potential COVID-19 symptoms.

During the adaptive paus the district will notify close contacts and conduct a deep clean and disinfection of all district facilities.

Koontz said he hopes after working through this process, the district will be able to shorten any adaptive pauses that may be needed in the future.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the Unit 1 district at 326-8812.