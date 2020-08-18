Unit One Board Adopts Tentative Budget

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board has approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2021.

Superintendent Bobby Koontz said the new budget looks good regarding fund balances. He said if all state funding and tax money comes through as expected, the district should see an increase of around $200,000. All other funds except for Transportation are projected to end with a higher balance than they were this year.

The tentative budget can be seen at the Unit 1 office. The board is expected to approve the final budget in September.

Teachers reported to school Monday in Unit 1 and students return to classes Thursday.

Superintendent Koontz said the district is still waiting for 150 Chrome Books to be delivered and some touchless paper towel dispensers.

When students report to school, they will notice the addition of touchless sanitizer dispensers, touchless sinks and touchless water fountains, all installed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.