Unit Two Adjusts Teacher Evaluation Schedule

Due to the COVID-19 situation, schools are beginning the new school year with a variety of learning options.

At a special meeting this week, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education approved a memorandum of agreement with the Greenville Education Association regarding teacher evaluations.

The vote was 6 to 1 with Brian Zeeb voting “no.”

Usually, non-tenured teachers are evaluated every year and tenured teachers every other year.

Under the memorandum, all teachers currently scheduled to be evaluated this school year, will not. Those evaluations will be in the 2021-22 term, and evaluations set for next year will occur in 2022-23.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson recommended the agreement be passed. He pointed out that 20% of students will not be in the classroom to start the year and said it quickly becomes difficult to fairly evaluate teachers under those circumstances. He said the memorandum provides for how teachers would be rated this year without being evaluated.

Zeeb spoke about why he believes evaluations should be done this year. He said he appreciates the hard work and effort of teachers in light of increased workload and uncertainty. He said the lack of evaluation fails to acknowledge top teachers and to provide documented guidance for those needing improvement. Zeeb acknowledged remote learning is not going to be easy and that administration should closely evaluate teachers, provide guidance, and help ensure students don’t fall through the cracks. He called the lack of evaluations the “easy button” in this situation.

The school board maintains its statutory right to dismiss probationary teachers, based on procedures in the Illinois School Code.