Unit Two Board Personnel Action

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items during its meeting Monday night.

The resignation of Tiffani Graber as an administrative assistant at Greenville Elementary School was accepted, effective immediately. Sarah Walker has resigned as a Kindergarten Readiness Program paraprofessional, also effective immediately.

The resignation of Aaron Snider takes effect August 31 as a paraprofessional at the elementary school.

Brooke Clanton was hired as the night shift custodian at Pocahontas School and Gregory D’Arcy was transferred to night head custodian at Greenville Elementary School.

Jason Pierce was hired as junior high assistant baseball coach and Terry Swalley was approved as elementary basketball coach.

The pay for Brandy Haas as administrative assistant at Sorento School was increased to reflect her previous work time with the district.

Barb Goodson, district speech language pathologist, was granted a leave of absence until September 8.