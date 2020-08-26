Vacancy On Park District Board

There is still a vacancy on the Kingsbury Park District Board.

The board set a deadline of August 6 for persons to submit letters of interest for the position.

It was announced at a park district board meeting last week that C.J. Meyer, a former park district commissioner, was the only person to submit a letter.

At that time, Board Member Louanne Theiss said she had heard from others who were interested, but had not provided letters.

A motion to appoint Meyer to the position failed on a split vote. Favoring Meyer were Barb Smith and Kyle LaTempt. Voting against the motion were Theiss and Scott Crothers.

The board decided to accept letters of interest through September 10. The next KPD board meeting is September 14.

The vacancy is due to the resignation of Doug Bohannon, who was also serving as board president.

New officers were elected at last week’s meeting. Smith was approved as president. She had previously been vice president.

Kyle LaTempt was selected as the new vice president.

Since Bohannon was elected to the KPD board in 2019, the individual filling the vacancy will be there until the next election, which is the spring of 2021. Voters will fill a two-year unexpired term.