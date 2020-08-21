Whitaker Honored As AMVETS Post Member Of The Year

AMVETS Post 140 has named Brent Whittaker as AMVETS Post Member of the Year for 2019-2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the awards for last year and this year were delayed in getting presented. Last month the award for 2018-2019 was presented to Bill Johnston.

At the AMVETS most recent meeting, AMVETS Posts 140 Commander Lynn Craig praised Whitaker as a member who has stepped up and taken on tasks when he was needed since he joined AMVETS in 2018.

Brent has been active with the Avenue of Flags and helps at AMVETS cookouts. In 2018 he coordinated scholarships for Greenville and Mulberry Grove High Schools. Additionally, Whitaker volunteered to take items from the hospital auxiliary thrift store to the AMVETS headquarters in Springfield.