1 NEW FATALITY IN BOND COUNTY: COVID 19 UPDATE

The Bond County Health Department announced new Covid-19 numbers late Friday afternoon. They included the 4th total fatality in Bond County. The rest of the numbers are below.

1 New Fatality

35 New Positives Since September 1 – F Teen, 3 F 20’s, F 30’s, F 40’s, F 50’s, F 60’s, 6 M 20’s, 10 M 30’s, 6 M 40’s, 3 M 50’s, 1 M 60’s, 1 M 70’s

191 total positives to date

39 positives remain in isolation

120 quarantined (close contacts)

2 hospitalized

4 total fatalities

Total tested 9,387

*Some of these include persons from Greenville University and the Greenville FCI.