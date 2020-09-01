1 NEW FATALITY IN BOND COUNTY: COVID 19 UPDATE

The Bond County Health Department announced new Covid-19 numbers late Friday afternoon. They included the 4th total fatality in Bond County. The rest of the numbers are below.
1 New Fatality
35 New Positives Since September 1 – F Teen, 3 F 20’s, F 30’s, F 40’s, F 50’s, F 60’s, 6 M 20’s, 10 M 30’s, 6 M 40’s, 3 M 50’s, 1 M 60’s, 1 M 70’s
191 total positives to date
39 positives remain in isolation
120 quarantined (close contacts)
2 hospitalized
4 total fatalities
Total tested 9,387
*Some of these include persons from Greenville University and the Greenville FCI.