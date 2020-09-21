291 COVID Cases In Bond County

The Bond County Health Department is reporting 14 new positive coronavirus cases from Saturday through Monday. The new cases bring the to-date county total to 291.

Of the positive cases, 48 people are currently in isolation. 150 of their close contacts are currently quarantined. Two people are in the hospital with COVID right now and four have died since the pandemic began.

A total of 12,916 tests have been administered so far in Bond County.

Ages of those tested range from less than one to 106.

Ages of those who have tested positive since the pandemic began range from 2 to 92.

The Bond County Health Department has announced daily COVID-19 statistics will no longer be posted on their Facebook page, but will rather be published on their website, BCHD.us, normally in the afternoon.