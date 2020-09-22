295 COVID-19 Cases In Bond County

The Bond County Health Department is reporting another four positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county total, to date, to 295.

The new positives include a female in her 20’s, a male in his 50’s, a man in his 60’s, and a male in his 70’s.

44 COVID-positive individuals remain in isolation with 147 of their close contacts currently in quarantine.

Two people are in currently in the hospital and the county has seen four deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

A total of 14,046 tests have been administered in Bond County. Ages of those tested range from less than one to 106. Positive cases have been recorded in individuals are two to 92.