Additional COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts Take Effect September 2

Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be implemented in the Metro East effective Wednesday, September 2.

Region 4 has increased its positivity rate following initial mitigations and is now reporting a current 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6%.

Mitigation measures taking effect September 2, as well as continuing mitigations already in place, include the following:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00pm and reopens at 6:00am the following day

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00pm and reopens at 6:00am the following day

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings (including weddings, funerals, potlucks, etc.)

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

Indoor visitation in long-term care settings and off-site outings were, and will continue to be, prohibited under the additional mitigation measures.

IDPH will continue to track the positivity rate in Region 4 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate remains the same or increases over the next 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.

A full list of mitigation measures pertaining to some businesses and industries may be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website at www.dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois.