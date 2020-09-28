Another Ten COVID-19 Cases In Bond County

Bond County’s COVID-19 total to date is now at 328 positive cases.

That’s after the health department announced another ten positives. The new cases are a female in her teens, a female in her 50’s, a female in her 60’s, two females in their 70’s, a male under the age of 13, a man in his 30’s, one in his 40’s, a male in his 50’s, and one in his 60’s.

35 COVID-19 positive individuals are now in isolation and 110 of their close contacts are in quarantine.

Another death from coronavirus occurred since Friday, bringing the county total to date to seven fatalities.

One individual is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

15,909 tests have been administered in the county to individuals ranging in age from less than one to 106. People who have tested positive have been between two and 92 years old.