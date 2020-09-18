August Bond County Animal Control Report

Bond County and Greenville Animal Control Jim Hess has released his report of activities during August.

A total of 38 complaints were received, 16 from Greenville and the rest from other areas of the county.

He impounded 10 dogs and 28 cats with seven dogs returned to their owners.

Two dogs were released to no-kill shelters.

Seventeen cats were euthanized.

Hess received two reports of wild animals in Greenville, both raccoons. Four persons were bitten by animals, two in Greenville and two elsewhere in the county.