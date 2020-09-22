August Greenville Public Works Report

August was another busy month for the Greenville Public Works Department.

A total of 285 man hours were spent mowing grass, trimming weeds and trees, and picking up and disposing brush.

Close to 200 hours were used in fire hydrant repair and maintenance as the city was flushing hydrants, which led to some being repaired and painted.

Sidewalk projects consumed over 175 man hours in concrete work.

Ninety-five hours were spent on city beautification projects and flower pot maintenance. Another 93 hours were needed for vehicle maintenance.

Shoulder, ditch, and culvert work for streets took up 74 hours.

The street sweeper was used for almost 28 hours.