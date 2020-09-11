Bond County COVID Count Up To 234

The Bond County Health Department has announced 23 new positive COVID-19 cases since their last update Tuesday.

That brings the county total, to date, to 234 COVID-19 cases.

The new positives include one female in her teens, two females in their 30’s, two females in their 40’s, five females in their 50’s, one male in his teens, one male in his 40’s, one male in his 70’s, and 10 residents in a congregate setting.

Of the positive cases, 39 are currently in isolation.

155 close contacts of COVID-positive individuals are currently quarantined.

Two people are currently in the hospital.

There have been four fatalities from COVID-19 in Bond County since the pandemic began.

A total of 10,510 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Bond County.